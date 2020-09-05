The 7 Best Netflix VPNs

Ever since it first launched, Netflix has been the leading streaming service in the world. And while Netflix’ library is impressive, not every movie or TV show is available in every country. The reason for this is copyright law.

When Netflix buys the rights to a TV show or a movie, they buy the rights for a specific region. Sometimes, they can distribute the content everywhere in the world. For instance, this is the case with most original Netflix shows. But in other cases, different distributors buy the streaming rights for different countries. For example, Netflix may stream your favorite show in the United States, but not in the Australian market.

This is a good thing for content producers, and it’s also good for Netflix. Different regions and countries have different regulations. By negotiating different deals in different areas, both producers and distributors get a fair deal. Unfortunately, this can be inconvenient if you can’t get the content you want to watch.

One solution is to use a VPN. A VPN routes your internet traffic through a secondary server, called a proxy server. When Netflix sees your device, they won’t see it coming from your ISP. They’ll see a connection from the country your VPN server is based in. So if it’s a US server, Netflix will think you’re in the USA.

​At least, that’s how it works in theory. In practice, Netflix actively tries to block VPN connections. As a result, when you try to stream Netflix over most VPNs, you get an error code. It simply says: “Whoops, something went wrong. Streaming error. You seem to be using an unblocker or proxy. Please turn off any of these services and try again.”

This can be disappointing, to say the least. Instead of having access to the TV show you wanted, you’re back in geoblocking land. Thankfully, there are a handful of services that are capable of getting around the Netflix VPN ban. We’ve put together a list of the best VPN providers for Netflix.

The 7 Best VPNs for Netflix (2020)

So, how did we choose the best Netflix VPNs? Simply put, we performed thousands of tests to find which VPN providers reliably unblock Netflix. In addition, we looked for the following criteria:

HD-capable Netflix streaming connection speeds

Good privacy and security features

Wide device compatibility

Good customer service

Fast, competent customer service

Good warranty coverage

Here’s a list of the 7 best Netflix VPNs. After that, we’ll also talk about VPNs to avoid, as well as how to set up a VPN for watching Netflix. We’ll also talk about how the Netflix VPN ban works, and how we tested our top VPN choices. Let’s take a closer look!

1. ExpressVPN If you’re looking for the best Netflix VPN, bar none, ExpressVPN is at the top of the pack. It works in most countries, and unblocks the Netflix libraries for the US, UK, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, and Germany, among others. It also unblocks most other streaming services, so you’ve got a complete multi-functional VPN. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can cancel your subscription if you don’t like it. The most impressive feature we found in the course of our ExpressVPN review was a dedicated Netflix page. This allows you to easily select server locations to unblock Netflix in select areas. These servers do change from time to time, but their chat support is very friendly if you ever need a hand. ExpressVPN will reliably unblock Netflix on every platform we tested, including iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Fire TV, and even some WiFi routers. With a single account, you can connect up to five devices simultaneously, so multiple people can stream throughout your house. You can even use ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer smart DNS proxy to unblock your game console or Apple TV. Regardless of your device, you’ll enjoy gorgeous 1080p picture quality with virtually zero buffering. We found speeds suitable for HD streaming without buffering. Pros: Unblocks most major streaming services

Blazing fast speeds

​Excellent privacy and security

Does not log user traffic

Friendly customer service Cons: A bit pricey

2. NordVPN NordVPN is a solid choice if you’re not concerned with accessing a ton of different countries. It will unblock Netflix libraries for the US, UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands, which is a fairly limited scope, but still a ton of content. On the upside, you get excellent privacy and security and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Many NordVPN reviews focus on the limited content, but many forget to mention the security. They won’t log your IP address, and all connections are encrypted. In addition, you can also connect to BBC iPlayer and several other popular streaming services. Pros: Servers are optimized for Netflix

Supports up to 6 simultaneous connections

Does not log user traffic

All connections are encrypted

Cheap Cons: Somewhat limited content

3. Surfshark Surfshark is an affordable, minimalist VPN service that unblocks Netflix in a limited number of countries. You can connect to servers in the US, Canada, France, or Japan. Not even the UK Netflix library is supported. That said, you get reliable service and a 30-day money-back guarantee. You also get very fast connection speed regardless of your device, and you can connect on Windows, iOS, Android, and MacOS, so most devices will be able to connect. As an added bonus, you can take advantage of unlimited simultaneous connections and share your service with your friends and family. Pros: Very easy to use

Fast connection speeds

4. CyberGhost CyberGhost is a no-nonsense VPN that unblocks Netflix in just a few seconds. On each server, you’ll see a list of which services it will unblock. If you see Netflix, click on the word “Netflix”, wait for it to connect, and you’re good to go. It will even open Netflix for you! If the server doesn’t work, you can give it a thumbs-down to report it. Don’t forget to leave a thumbs-up to good, fast servers, though. They’ll be easier for other users to find. In addition to a simple interface and high speeds, CyberGhost also offers responsive customer support and a 45-day money-back guarantee that beats the industry average. You can run CyberGhost on Windows, iOS, Anrdoid, or MacOS. The only major downside is that it will only connect to American Netflix servers. Pros: Active user community

Fast connection speeds

Does not log user traffic

5. PrivateVPN PrivateVPN allows you to access the Netflix libraries of 20 different countries, more than any other VPN on our list. This is all the more impressive considering that PrivateVPN is a young company, and only has about a hundred servers. When you log in, the servers with the best streaming service are all clearly labeled, which makes them easy to find even if you don’t have any experience with VPN apps. PrivateVPN performed very well on our speed tests. Even if you’re taking advantage of all six simultaneous connections, you can watch your favorite shows in full HD without buffering or loss of quality. All of this comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in the event of any problems. Pros: Exceptionally fast connections

Unblocks Netflix in 20 countries

Does not log customer traffic

Supports up to six simultaneous connections Cons: Small server network

6. IPVanish IPVanish didn’t start out as a Netflix VPN. In fact, their main selling point is the number of simultaneous connections they support. Up to 10 users can connect at the same time, so this is a great choice for whole-house privacy as well as unblocking your favorite streaming services. That said, IPVanish did recently add several services for US and UK Netflix traffic. Whether they expand this to other countries is up in the air. But if you just want to access these two Netflix libraries, IPVanish will keep you entertained as well as keeping your connection secure. Pros: Supports up to 10 simultaneous connections

7. Hotspot Shield If you’ve shopped for VPNs in the past, you’re probably aware that Hotspot Shield is not technically a “new” VPN. In fact, they’ve been around since 2005. But they were acquired by tech firm Pango in 2018, and have since added support for unblocking multiple Netflix libraries. They also support multiple other streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and ITV Hub. This upgraded offering could still use some work. For instance, if you need to contact customer support, prepare for long hold times. But the price is right, and the 45-day money-back guarantee means there’s zero risk in giving Hotspot Shield a shot. Pros: Unblocks multiple Netflix libraries

Supports up to five simultaneous connections

Encrypted connections

Hit-or-Miss Netflix VPNs Some VPNs will work with Netflix, but don’t make the cut for any number of reasons. Some don’t work consistently, or require you to frequently switch servers. Others don’t consistently offer enough download speed for Netflix streaming. Still others don’t offer an app to unblock Netflix on iPhone or Android devices, and even more have significant privacy issues. So, which of these borderline services can be potentially useful? They didn’t make our top seven, but here’s a list: AirVPN

How to Use a Netflix VPN to Change Your Country Now that you’ve chosen your VPN, the next step is getting everything set up for streaming. Starting out with a Netflix VPN is surprisingly easy, and requires just four simple steps. Here’s how it’s done. Sign up for Netflix It might sound obvious, but you need to have a Netflix account in order to start streaming. You can create your account on virtually any device, in any country, and with any payment method. Most smart TVs come with the Netflix app pre-installed, which makes it easy to get started. To create an account, first access the Netflix app or visit their website in your browser. Click the button that says “Join Free”, and you’ll have a few different options. The plans have different options and pricing, but all of them are free for the first month. A Basic Netflix subscription is the most affordable options. However, it only allows you to stream in standard definition, which looks like pre-HD TV. It also limits you to streaming on a single screen at once. The Basic service is best if you’re watching on your smartphone, and if you’re only using Netflix by yourself.

A Standard Netflix subscription costs a few dollars more, but it allows you to stream on two screens at once. It also lets you stream in full HD, which is why it’s the most popular Netflix plan.

A Premium Netflix subscription is an ideal choice for large families, since it allows you to stream on up to four screens at once. In addition, it supports 4K streaming if your ISP connection can handle it. Once you’ve chosen a plan, you’ll need to enter an email address, a password, and a payment method. You won’t be billed right now, but keep in mind that you will automatically be charged once your free month has ended. If you don’t want this to happen, you’ll need to cancel your account before the month is out. As long as you’re okay with this, complete the checkout process and log in with your browser or app. Install Your VPN Now that Netflix works, it’s time to install your VPN. Exactly how you do that will depend on which VPN you’re choosing and what device you’re using. Our top VPNs offer good mobile support as well as browser support. That said, it’s easiest to start out on a PC, Mac, or laptop, since changing location is typically simpler with this interface. Once you’ve confirmed that everything else is working smoothly, you can move over to your mobile device. Once your VPN software is installed, launch the app and sign in. In most cases, the VPN will automatically connect to the fastest proxy server by default. This means you’ll probably end up on a server in your own country, since it’s geographically close. To browse the international Netflix library, simply choose a VPN server from the country you want to connect from. Exactly how you do this will depend on the VPN and device. Once you’re done, you should be able to browse anything you want. You can watch U.S. Netflix from anywhere in the world, no matter where you want to watch American Netflix shows. Similarly, you can browse from any country to get access to that own country’s own unique Netflix library. Verify Your VPN Connection In most cases, that’s all you should need to do to to browse Netflix from anywhere in the world. However, just for security purposes, you might want to ensure that your VPN connection is working as expected. To do this, you’ll want to navigate to ipleak.net, or any other service that will run an IP address lookup on your connection. When it returns the results, the service will tell you what country you’re in based on your IP address. If your VPN connection is secure, this will be the country the VPN proxy server is located in. If the results are showing your location instead, you’ve experienced an IP address leak, and could potentially be at risk. This shouldn’t be an issue with any of our top seven VPN providers, but it’s been an issue with some companies. Enjoy the Show! Now that everything is set up, all you have to do is enjoy your Netflix experience. Open your browser and browse their library for your favorite shows. If you don’t like what you see, you can simply use your VPN to switch to a different country. Keep in mind that your new connection might also cause some shows to disappear from your catalog. For example, if you’re located in the US and connect to a proxy server in the UK, you’ll be able to watch Doctor Who, which is a UK exclusive. On the other hand, you won’t be able to watch The Queen, the series about Queen Elizabeth II which is ironically a US exclusive. To watch The Queen, you’d need to connect to a US proxy server instead. Change Servers if Necessary Assuming everything is working properly, this should be all you need to do. Now you’re ready to watch TV without any interruptions. That said, even on the most reliable VPN service, you might occasionally run into the dreaded “Whoops” message. This means that Netflix has detected that your IP address is on a VPN server. This can happen even on good services, for reasons we’ll talk about in a minute. The good news is that a well-run VPN provider has multiple server nodes in each country. First, close your Netflix app. Next, open your VPN app and look at the list of servers in the country you want to connect to. Choose a different server, and wait for the connection to resolve. Next, reopen Netflix and see if your show plays. If needed, you can switch servers multiple times. Some devices don’t offer native support for VPNs. These include most smart TVs and sticks like the Roku. There are solutions for this in the FAQ below. If you’d rather not mess with any of those options, the easiest route is simply to connect to Netflix from a PC, Mac, or laptop browser. This makes it easy to ensure your IP address does not get detected.

Netflix VPN FAQs Why is Netflix content different in different countries? The reason Netflix content is different between different countries has to do with copyright law. Because copyright law is different in Canada and Australia, for instance, streaming rights are handled differently in those territories. It just makes sense for streaming services to negotiate for rights in different areas separately. Why does Netflix block most VPNs? VPNs allow customers to bypass Netflix’ geographic restrictions on their content. If Netflix does not take measures to ensure that people can’t watch content from outside their territory, they could expose themselves to legal risk. They could be sued by content creators, or by other streaming services who are losing customers. They could even damage their relationships with producers and lose access to content altogether. For all of these reasons, it’s in Netflix’ interest to block VPN traffic. Is it wrong to use a VPN to stream Netflix? To begin with, let’s be clear: the TechEye team is made up of tech enthusiasts, not professional ethicists. We’re not your mom, and we’re not the police. That said, let’s look at what a VPN is. It’s a tool that’s designed primarily for privacy, not for watching TV shows. After all, VPNs have been around a lot longer than Netflix has. Many people use VPNs every day, and we recommend that you do too. For one thing, they help you maintain some level of privacy from advertisers and other people who want to know your location. In addition, it protects you from many types of snooping, including from hackers on unsecured public WiFi networks. In certain countries with strict censorship laws, it can even be impossible to access most of the web without a VPN. So, suppose you’re using a VPN, which you have every right to do, and which you should probably be doing anyway. Why should you not be allowed to connect to Netflix? The VPN ban is a blunt tool, and it makes sense that Netflix did what they needed to do to keep their content creators happy. But it’s not wrong to use a VPN for Netflix streaming. Which countries will these VPNs work in? In theory, these VPN services will unblock the US Netflix library in any country. They will also work for most other countries’ libraries as well. The only exceptions are countries where VPNs are blocked by a national firewall, most notably China. In this case, you’ll need to choose a VPN that’s capable of connecting from one of those countries. In the rest of the world, these VPNs will work just fine, provided you have fast enough internet access. They’ve been tested in several countries, and all of them will unblock US Netflix in the following countries: Australia

Belgium

Canada

​Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

​Ireland

​Israel

Italy

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK Our top seven VPN providers should work in most other countries as well. These are just the ones where we know for sure that they’ve been tested. Will every VPN unblock Netflix in every country? The best VPN services will unblock Netflix in most countries. We’ve focused specifically on VPNs that reliably unblock the US Netflix library, since that’s the largest library and the one with the most exclusive offerings. That said, most of these VPNs will work for most other countries as well. Does unblocking the Netflix app work the same as unblocking Netflix in a web browser? No. When you access Netflix from a web browser like Chrome or Firefox, your computer’s WiFi or Ethernet card handles all of the traffic. If you’re connected to the VPN, everything will go to the VPN. In their Android and iOS devices, Netflix has installed software that attempts to override the device’s DNS settings. This means that instead of connecting to the VPN, the app will create its own separate connection through the nearest public DNS server. In other words, even if you have a working VPN connection, Netflix will still know where you are. All seven of our best VPN choices will prevent this from happening, but you might have issues with other VPN providers. I like to watch Netflix on my console or smart TV, and they don’t support a VPN. How do I unblock those devices? If you want to watch another country’s Netflix library on a Smart TV, Roku, or game console, you won’t be able to install a VPN app on your device. Seems like you’re out of luck, right? Depending on your router, you might not be. Many routers allow you to flash the firmware to install special router-based VPNs like DD-WRT or TomatoUSB. Of course, it’s understandable if you’re uncomfortable installing a VPN on your WiFi router. In that case, you can always buy a pre-configured VPN router from ExpressVPN or another reputable manufacturer. Alternatively, you can use a laptop as a virtual router and enable your VPN on that. This works on Mac or Windows, and only takes a few minutes to set up. That said, configuring a virtual router can be a pain. An easier alternative is simply to cast your Netflix shows from Chromecast, Apple TV, or another screen casting app. Simply run the VPN app on the device you’re casting from, and you’re ready to go. Will a smart DNS proxy unblock Netflix? A smart DNS proxy performs a similar function to a VPN, but it works a little bit differently. Instead of redirecting all your traffic through a proxy server, a smart DNS proxy instead looks for specific requests, and sends only those requests through the proxy. So, for example, you could watch a movie on the UK Netflix servers via a proxy server and simultaneously Google the leading actress via an ordinary DNS server. In the weeks and months following Netflix’ original DNS ban, smart DNS proxies like Unblock-US, Unlocator, Overplay, and Unotelly became hugely popular. They were an easy VPN alternative, and many Netflix customers switched over during this time period. This only lasted for a few months until Netflix caught on to it, and they ultimately banned most smart DNS proxy servers. It’s important to note that there are still a few smart DNS proxies that will unblock Netflix traffic. However, the only one that works 24/7 is MediaStreamer, a service offered by ExpressVPN. It comes free with your ExpressVPN subscription, and is actually the default ExpressVPN connection type. Other than that, steer clear of smart DNS proxies for Netflix streaming. Is it legal to use a VPN for Netflix? Yes. There is currently no law against accessing Netflix via a VPN connection. That said, it is most certainly against Netflix’ Terms of Service to use a VPN to access another country’s Netflix library. Specifically, the Terms of Service state: “You may view Netflix content primarily within the country in which you have established your account and only in geographic locations where we offer our service and have licensed such content. The content that may be available to watch will vary by geographic location and will change from time to time.” From the start of the ban to the time of this writing, Netflix has consistently blocked most VPN servers from their service. However, in all that time, we have not seen a single story of a Netflix customer being banned or otherwise penalized for using a VPN. The worst thing that will happen is that you’ll get the “Whoops” error and need to switch servers.