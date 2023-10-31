Best VPN for Crypto Trading

Do you want to trade crypto but are afraid of hackers? Or perhaps crypto is forbidden in your country? There is a solution!

Best VPN for Crypto | Source: FreePik

In this article, you’ll find the best four VPNs that will help you trade crypto even if you can’t in a normal situation. So buckle up, ’cause we’re in for a ride!

Top 4 Crypto VPNs

Here are the best VPNs for crypto trading on the market right now:

1. Surfshark

Surfshark | Source: PCMag

Surfshark stands out as a prime choice for cryptocurrency enthusiasts seeking a secure network across unlimited devices.

Our evaluations highlighted its high degree of anonymity, backed by a network of 3,200 servers spanning 100 countries.

Based in The Netherlands, a jurisdictionally neutral zone, Surfshark ensures users are shielded from the prying eyes of intelligence alliances.

Their strict no-logs policy guarantees that they won’t store any user data.

Furthermore, the RAM-only servers ensure that your data remains secure even in the unlikely event of a breach.

Technologically, Surfshark is at the forefront. Users can be assured of no IP, DNS, or WebRTC leaks.

High-speed page loading is another advantage, thanks to cutting-edge tunneling protocols like WireGuard.

To top it off, Surfshark accepts cryptocurrency payments.

Options like CoinGate or CoinPayments facilitate transactions, supporting a variety of coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies.

[Script Block]:



<script src=”https://coinweb.com/?widget-script”></script><div id=”coinweb-widget-list” data-theme=”light” data-coin-ids=”BTC,ETH” data-fiat=”USD”></div>

Pros

Surfshark allows simultaneous connections on an unlimited number of devices.

Features like the CleanWeb suite protect users from ads, trackers, and malware.

Surfshark maintains a strict no-logs policy, ensuring user privacy and data protection.

Surfshark’s Whitelister allows specific apps and websites to bypass the VPN.

Cons

Surfshark is based in the British Virgin Islands, concerning those cautious about potential international intelligence-sharing agreements.

2. Atlas VPN

AtlasVPN | Source: CompariTech

Atlas VPN is another top contender in the VPN arena for crypto trading. While its 1,000 servers across 42 countries might not match the giants in the field, its user-friendly interface and the availability of a free version won us over.

On the security front, Atlas VPN employs the AES-256 cipher, synonymous with top-tier encryption, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

They’ve also integrated a reliable kill switch to thwart potential data breaches if the secure connection drops. The inclusion of the WireGuard protocol ensures efficient speed and performance.

Privacy-wise, Atlas VPN is committed to safeguarding user anonymity. The registration process is straightforward, requiring no personal data.

They also stand by a no-logs policy, emphasizing their commitment to not collecting user information. However, their base in the United States, a member of the 5 Eyes alliance, might raise eyebrows for some.

Lastly, Atlas VPN offers a complimentary version with the flexibility to switch to a premium subscription when desired.

Pros

Atlas VPN offers competitive pricing, making it accessible for many users.

The platform’s design is intuitive and easy to navigate for beginners.

Atlas VPN commits to not collecting user data, ensuring enhanced privacy.

Atlas VPN offers a free tier, allowing users to test and utilize some of its features.

Cons

Atlas VPN has fewer servers than some of the larger VPN providers.

3. Nord VPN

NordVPN | Source: PCMag

With over 5,800 servers spread across 60 countries, NordVPN offers many location options, optimizing your performance.

This vast network ensures unrestricted access to any trading platform, even those not directly accessible from your region.

While using NordVPN, your online activities are secured with the AES-256-CBC cipher, a benchmark in encryption. This means neither ISPs nor cybercriminals can track your online actions.

For those prioritizing discretion, NordVPN accepts payment in various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

So, regardless of which cryptocurrency you deal in, your payment options remain diverse.

Pros

NordVPN uses advanced encryption standards and features like Double VPN.

With over 5,800 servers in 60 countries, NordVPN offers many connection options.

CyberSec Suite blocks ads, malicious sites, and phishing threats.

NordVPN allows users to get a dedicated IP address, ensuring consistent performance.

Cons

In 2018, NordVPN confirmed a breach of one of its servers, raising concerns about its security measures at the time.

4. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access | Source: Wired

Private Internet Access (PIA), based in Denver, frequently finds its place on numerous “Top VPNs for crypto trading” lists, and rightfully so.

PIA operates on RAM-based servers, boasting thousands of servers in 84 countries, ensuring no data lingers post-session.

A notable feature is its unlimited bandwidth, granting users uninterrupted access around the clock.

PIA champions AES 256-bit encryption on the security front and furnishes users with public WiFi protection.

This ensures your crypto dealings remain secure, even over public networks.

Essential features synonymous with top-notch crypto VPNs, such as a kill switch, no-log policy, DNS/IPv6 leak defense, and split tunneling, are all in place.

Additionally, PIA offers dedicated IP addresses, sidestepping the hassles of blocklists and recurrent security alerts.

This is handy, especially when navigating crypto platforms like Binance or Coinbase.

PIA’s unique MACE feature deserves mention: an ad, tracker, and malware barrier.

What sets MACE apart is its approach; instead of blocking trackers, it reroutes DNS requests to a local server, offering an added layer of protection against potential threats to your crypto assets.

In terms of device compatibility, PIA is versatile. From standard devices to routers, PIA ensures every device connected is secured, even those not inherently VPN-compatible.

Plus, with its unlimited device connectivity, users can connect a whopping 100 devices if so desired.

Pros

Private Internet Access boasts thousands of servers across numerous countries.

PIA follows a strict no-logs policy, ensuring user activity remains private and unrecorded.

It offers advanced settings and configurations.

Private Internet Access incorporates the MACE feature.

Cons

Private Internet Access is based in the United States, which could concern users wary of potential international surveillance collaborations.

Why Use a VPN For Trading Crypto?

If you’re on the hunt for the ideal VPN for crypto trading, you likely have your motivations.

But let’s delve into the top three reasons compelling many in the crypto community to embrace VPNs.

Anonymity

The paramount reason is anonymity. Contrary to popular belief, cryptocurrencies don’t guarantee absolute anonymity.

They offer a degree of privacy, but your identity isn’t entirely hidden. Savvy hackers can trace your location by tying your IP address to your crypto wallet.

VPNs Provide Anonymity and Security | Source: PrivacyEnd

This is where VPNs come into play, masking your IP address and amplifying your anonymity.

On the topic of wallets, it’s worth mentioning the added layer of security hardware wallets provide.

Devices like the Ledger Nano X or Trezor Model T aren’t internet-dependent, making them immune to online breaches.

Data Protection

Secondly, VPNs are indispensable for data protection. By encrypting your data, VPNs render your internet activity indecipherable.

So, if hackers breach your defenses, they’re left with an encrypted mess, preventing access to crucial data like your wallet’s private keys.

This benefit complements the first point on anonymity.

Avoiding Geo-Restrictions

Lastly, VPNs are invaluable for circumventing geo-restrictions. To illustrate, consider a frequent Binance user who’s globetrotting.

Avoid Geo Restrictions with VPN | Source: SurfShark

Even though Binance is internationally recognized, certain regions bar its use. This is what’s termed as ‘geo-blocking.’

With VPNs, thanks to their global server presence, you can mimic being in a permissible region, ensuring uninterrupted access to your preferred crypto platform.

Wrapping Up

So, if you need a VPN for trading crypto and securing your other assets on a designated device, these four options are the best.

You can choose according to your budget preferences and availability in different countries worldwide!